Major Averages Pull Back Off Best Levels But Remain Positive - U.S. Commentary

After an early move to the upside, stocks have given back some ground but remain mostly positive in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The major averages are holding on to gains after moving sharply lower over the two previous sessions.

In recent trading, the major averages have pulled back further off their highs. The Dow is up 108.56 points or 0.4 percent at 26,185.45, the Nasdaq is up 8.59 points or 0.1 percent at 7,411.07 and the S&P 500 is up 2.46 points or 0.1 percent at 2,824.89.

The early rebound on Wall Street was partly in reaction to upbeat earnings news, with shares of Boeing (BA) moving sharply higher after the aerospace giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

Traders may also have also picked up stocks at somewhat reduced levels following the steep drops seen on Monday and Tuesday.

Buying interest was also generated by a report from payroll processor ADP showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.

ADP said employment in the private sector spiked by 234,000 jobs in January after surging up by a revised 242,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 250,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed pending home sales increased for the third consecutive month in December.

NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.5 percent to 110.1 in December after rising by 0.3 percent to an upwardly revised 109.6 in November. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.4 percent.

Meanwhile, traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement this afternoon.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but may provide clues about potential rate hikes in the future.

Sector News

Software stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading, with the Dow Jones Software Index climbing by 1.1 percent.

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) is posting a standout gain after reporting weaker than expected fiscal third quarter results but providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Airline and brokerage stocks are also seeing some strength on the day, although buying interest has waned from earlier in the session.

On the other hand, pharmaceutical stocks have moved sharply lower, dragging the NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index down by 1.8 percent. The index is pulling back further off the two-year closing high set last Friday.

Eli Lilly (LLY) has helped to lead the pharmaceutical sector lower even though the drug maker reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have turned lower after initially moving to the upside. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.7 basis points at 2.743 percent.

