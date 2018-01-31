The Swiss Stock Market Finished With A Substantial Loss

The Swiss stock market ended Wednesday's session firmly in negative territory. Traders remain concerned over rising bond yields, which makes riskier investments, like equities, look less appealing. The sharp drop in shares of Lonza and the weak performance of the index heavyweights also contributed to the negative mood.

Investors were also in a cautious mood ahead of today's policy decision from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged but may provide clues about potential rate hikes in the future. It will also be the final Fed meeting with Janet Yellen as Chairwoman.

The Swiss Market Index decreased by 1.04 percent Wednesday and finished at 9,335.40. The Swiss Leader Index dropped 0.93 percent and the Swiss Performance Index lost 0.78 percent.

Lonza sank 5.9 percent. The drug ingredients maker issued a cautious outlook for 2018 after posting strong organic sales growth and higher margins for fiscal 2017.

The index heavyweights all finished in the red Wednesday. Novartis declined 2.1 percent and Roche weakened by 1.1 percent. Shares of Nestlé also finished lower by 0.1 percent.

Credit Suisse dropped 1.1 percent and UBS fell 0.9 percent. LafargeHolcim weakened by 2.1 percent and Dufry lost 1.5 percent.

Julius Baer gained 0.2 percent after turning positive just before the close of trade. The bank reported results that failed to impress investors, but managed to increase assets under management.

Swatch advanced 0.6 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session. However, its rival Richemont declined 0.5 percent.

Aryzta finished higher by 1.1 percent, recovering some of its recent losses. Givaudan climbed 1.3 percent and Sika added 0.7 percent. Schindler rose 0.4 percent after Vontobel raised its price target on the stock.

