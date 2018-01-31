CHILE: Industrial Output Rises 1.9% In December On An Annual Basis

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Chilean industrial production rose by 1.9% in December on an annual basis, decelerating from the yearly advance posted in the previous month, said the country's statistics office.

In December, Chile's mining activity rose by 4.3% annually.

Meanwhile, the Electricity, Gas and Water Production Index had a 12-month increase of 0.2%, while the manufacturing sector production index shrank by 0.5%.

by Agencia CMA Latam

