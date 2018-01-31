VENEZUELA: Talks Between Government And Opposition Move Ahead

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The head of the delegation of the Venezuelan government in the talks with opposition leaders, Jorge Rodríguez, reported that four of the six points on the table have been solved.

"Only two small points still require an agreement," he said to reporters in the Dominican Republic, where talks are being held.

Rodriguez noted that both parties agreed to "fine-tuning some of the most important issues aimed at a final agreement."

He also said that he is "98% sure" that both parties can reach a final agreement still on Wednesday.

Government and opposition are in talks on the establishment of a truth commission for the National Constituent Assembly (ANC) and the social situation in Venezuela.

by Agencia CMA Latam

