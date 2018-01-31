Stocks Close Modestly Higher Following Fed Announcement - U.S. Commentary

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly higher.

The major averages finished the session in positive territory after closing lower for two straight days. The Dow rose 72.50 points or 0.3 percent to 26,149.39, the Nasdaq inched up 9.00 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.48 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,823.81.

The modestly higher close on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.

The Fed's accompanying statement was seen as slightly more hawkish, reinforcing expectations the central bank will raise rates at its next meeting in March.

In the statement, the Fed said data received since its last meeting in December indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising at a solid rate.

The Fed also said inflation on a 12-month basis is expected to move up this year and stabilize around the 2 percent objective over the medium term.

The central bank reiterated that it expects economic conditions to evolve in a manner that will warrant further gradual increases in the federal funds rate.

"Janet Yellen's final policy meeting as Fed Chair pretty much summed up her entire tenure; policy was left accommodative but there were hints it will be tightened gradually in the future," said Michael Pearce, Senior U.S. Economist at Capital Economics.

He added, "The slightly more hawkish language in the statement is enough to confirm expectations of a March hike and adds weight to our view that the Fed will raise rates four times this year."

On the U.S. economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of January.

ADP said employment in the private sector spiked by 234,000 jobs in January after surging up by a revised 242,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected an increase of about 185,000 jobs compared to the jump of 250,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report from the National Association of Realtors showed pending home sales increased for the third consecutive month in December.

NAR said its pending home sales index climbed by 0.5 percent to 110.1 in December after rising by 0.3 percent to an upwardly revised 109.6 in November. Economists had expected the index to increase by 0.4 percent.

Sector News

Software stocks turned in some of the market's best performances on the day, resulting in a 1.6 percent advance by the Dow Jones Software Index.

Video game publisher Electronic Arts (EA) posted a standout gain after reporting weaker than expected fiscal third quarter results but providing upbeat guidance for the current quarter.

Considerable strength was also visible among commercial real estate stocks, as reflected by the 1.8 percent gain posted by the Morgan Stanley REIT Index. The index rebounded after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in over a year.

Gold and utilities stocks also moved notably higher on the day, while pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and trucking stocks showed significant moves to the downside.

Eli Lilly (LLY) helped to lead the pharmaceutical sector lower even though the drug maker reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dropped by 0.8 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced by 0.9 percent.

The major European markets also ended the day mixed. While the French CAC 40 Index crept up by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index edged down by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the session before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slipped by less than a basis point to 2.720 percent.

Looking Ahead

Earnings news is likely to attract attention on Thursday, AT&T (T), eBay (EBAY), Facebook (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), and Qualcomm (QCOM) among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Alibaba (BABA), DowDuPont (DWDP), Hershey (HSY), MasterCard (MA), Time Warner (TWX), and UPS (UPS) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Thursday.

Trading on Thursday may also be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity, manufacturing activity and construction spending.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com