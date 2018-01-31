Vietnam Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 53.4 In January - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Vietnam continued to expand in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 53.4.

That's up from 52.5 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there were stronger increases in output, new orders and employment, while the growth of purchasing activity also accelerated.

Input prices and output charges climbed at a sharper rate.

