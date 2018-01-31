Thailand Manufacturing PMI Inches Higher To 50.6 - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Thailand continued to expand in January, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 50.6.

That's up from 50.4 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, both output and new orders expanded faster, while export sales returned to growth.

Optimism was at its highest level in more than a year.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.