South Korea Manufacturing Sector Swings To Expansion - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in South Korea turned to expansion in January, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 50.7.

That's up from 49.9 in December, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, the quickened pace of output growth was underpinned by higher new orders.

Employment declined for the fifth straight month, while output prices climbed at their fastest pace in almost seven years.

