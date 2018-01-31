Philippines Manufacturing PMI Sinks To 51.7 In January - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in the Philippines continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.

That's down from 54.2 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output and new orders slowed markedly, although optimism remained elevated.

Selling prices rose at a survey record rate as cost inflation intensified.

