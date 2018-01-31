Myanmar Manufacturing PMI Advances In January - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Myanmar continued to expand in January, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.7.

That's up from 51.1 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, there was moderate but faster manufacturing expansion as output growth quickened at a solid rate.

New orders increased at the strongest pace since April.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.