Taiwan Manufacturing PMI Rises To 56.9 In January - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Taiwan continued to expand in January, and at a slightly faster rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 56.9.

That's up from 56.6 in December, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, production and new orders both rose sharply, while new export sales expanded at the fastest pace in seven years.

Strong demand for inputs led to further deterioration in supplier performance.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.