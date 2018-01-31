Indonesia Manufacturing PMI Climbs To 49.9 In January - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Indonesia continued to contract in January, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 49.9.

That's up from 49.3 in December, although it remains beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output broadly stabilized, but total new work was down slightly.

New export orders declined at a solid rate.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

