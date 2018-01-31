New Zealand Job Ads Rise In January

Job advertisements in New Zealand increased notably at the start of the year, the results of a survey by ANZ bank showed Thursday.

Job ads climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.1 percent month-over-month in January, after remaining flat in December.

Moreover, this was the highest monthly increase in three years.

The annual growth in the rolling 3-month average of job ads volume eased to 5.9 percent in January from 6.1 percent in the previous month.

