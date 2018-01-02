India's Manufacturing Growth Slows In January

India's manufacturing growth moderated at the start of the year, after accelerating sharply in the previous month, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Thursday.

The Nikkei manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, dropped to 52.4 in January from December's 60-month high of 54.7. However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Among components, output, new orders and employment all increased at slower rates in January.

At the same time, new export orders grew at the sharpest rate since September 2016.

"On the other hand, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) somewhat continues to remain a risk to performance as firms faced further delayed payments." Aashna Dodhia, Economist at IHS Markit, said.

On the price front, input prices remained sharp and broadly similar to previous month's eight-month high, led by higher raw material prices with stronger levels of demand. Despite this, selling prices rose marginally in January.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.