Samsung Confirms Making Chips For Cryptocurrency Mining

Samsung Electronics has entered into crptocurrency world by making chips designed specifically for mining bitcoin and other digital currencies.

The South Korean giant, which overtook Intel to become the biggest chipmaker, said in its fourth-quarter earnings release that it expects foundry to benefit from cryptocurrency demand increase in the first quarter.

Cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin, are mined by solving complex mathematical problems as a means to verify virtual currency transactions. The owners of the computers involved in mining will be rewarded with new digital tokens or coins, called cryprocurrency.

The mining can be done with any processor, but application-specific integrated circuits or ASICs are used by serious miners for its speed benefits. These processors are specially designed for a single computational task, in contrast to multi-purpose processors used in computers and phones.

Samsung already produces high-capacity memory chips for GPUs that are conventionally used to handle graphics on computers, but are also used to mine virtual currencies.

According to The Bell, a Korean-language newspaper, Samsung completed development of its own Bitcoin-related ASIC chip in the last year and began mass production earlier this month.

The Taiwanese major Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company or TSMC is the only other major player in the specially built ASIC chip business. TSMC supplies these chips to a number of firms set up solely to mine digital currencies, including China's Bitmain and Canaan Creative. TSMC's crypto chips reportedly generated between $350 million and $400 million in revenue last quarter.

The strong demand for cryptocurrency mining chips reflects the unbelievable journey of bitcoin and other digital currencies, which have seen their price skyrocketing in recent times. The price of bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, surged from $800 to nearly $20,000 in one year. According to coinmarketcap, bitcoin is now trading at $10,247.60, up 2.35 percent.

For some analysts, Samsung's making of cryptocurrecny chips indicates that the bitcoin is not a bubble that will burst anytime soon.

