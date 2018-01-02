logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Q3 Profit Surges; Lifts FY17 Outlook

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. (NISTY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent surged 162.7 percent to 156.06 billion yen from 59.41 billion yen last year. Earnings per share grew to 176.81 yen from 67.08 yen last year.

Operating profit rose to 138.03 billion yen from 62.16 billion yen in the prior-year period.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter surged 25 percent to 4.16 trillion yen from 3.33 trillion yen a year ago.

For the fiscal year 2017 ending on March 31, 2018, the company now forecasts attributable to owners of parent of 180 billion yen or 204 yen per share, consolidated ordinary profit of 300 billion yen, and net sales of 5.70 trillion yen.

Earlier, the company targeted attributable net income of 170 billion yen or 193 yen per share, consolidated ordinary profit of 300 billion yen, and net sales of 5.60 trillion yen.

In addition, the company's board of directors has decided to revise the forecasts for year-end dividend from retained earnings. The company intends to distribute a dividend of 30 yen per share at the end of the second half, or year-end.

This would bring the full-year dividend distribution amount to 60 yen per share, representing a consolidated dividend payout ratio of approximately 30 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Microsoft Q2 Tops Wall Street - Update
Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Wednesday reported a loss for the second quarter, hurt largely by a hefty tax charge related to the recent U.S. tax changes. Nevertheless, second-quarter adjusted earnings trumped analysts' estimates as did revenues, driven largely by strong growth in cloud business. Redmond,...
Facebook Q4 Profit Rises - Update
Facebook Inc. (FB), Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that surged from a year ago, as the social networking giant's ad revenues continues soar. Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's fourth-quarter profit surged to $4.27 billion or $1.44 per share from $3.57 billion or $1.21 per share last...
What Happened To Missing Quicksilver Boss?
Pierre Agnes', CEO of surfwear brand Quiksilver, boat was found washed ashore on France's Atlantic coast. French authorities have reportedly sent three helicopters and two boats in search for Agnes off the southwest coast of France after his boat was found empty. Agence-France Presse reported that...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap