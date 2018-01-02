European Shares To Open On Steady Note After Fed's Decision

European stocks may open higher on Thursday after the Fed policy statement acknowledged stronger growth and more confidence that inflation will rise to the 2 percent target.

The dollar inched up on expectations for a March rate hike after the Federal Reserve held off on raising rates, as widely expected, and said that "further gradual" rate hikes were warranted.

Oil recovered from recent declines after the Department of Energy announced Wednesday that oil production in the United States topped 10 million barrels per day for the first time in 48 years.

Asian stocks are trading mostly higher on expectations over economic and corporate earnings growth, even as Chinese and Hong Kong declined after recent strong gains.

Overnight, U.S. stocks closed slightly higher to snap a two-day losing streak as the Fed kept rates on hold and data on private sector jobs and pending home sales painted a positive picture of the world's largest .

The Dow rose 0.3 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 edged up around 0.1 percent each.

After the U.S. closing bell, Faecbook reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter and Microsoft's quarterly sales beat Wall Street's expectations, while eBay posted a loss for the holiday quarter.

European markets ended Wednesday's session mostly lower as investors digested mixed corporate earnings results and awaited the Federal Reserve's first policy decision of the year.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index eased 0.2 percent to extend losses for a third straight session. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent while France's CAC 40 index inched up 0.2 percent.

