Jaitley Says Indian Economy Expected To Grow 8% Soon

The India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the Union Budget for 2018-19 in Parliament has stated that the 2.5 trillion Indian is expected to become the fifth largest economy soon.

The minister expects the economy to grow at 7.2 - 7.5% in the second of the current financial year and is confident of achieving 8% growth soon.

The budget will focus on agriculture and rural economy, and infrastructure, the minister said while spelling out a series of proposals aimed at lifting these sectors.

Expressing government's commitment on welfare of farmers, the minister said the government aims to double farmers' income by 2022.

The minimum support price of crops, setting up of a Rs 2,000 crore fund for developing agricultural , allocation of Rs 200 crore for cultivation and related industry, Rs 500 crore for "Operation Green" and setting up of state-of-the-art facilities in 42 mega food parks are proposed in the budget.

The launch of National Health Protection Scheme to benefit poor has been proposed. For the education sector, the minister has proposed revitalisation of infrastructure, opening schools for the ST populations as well as promoting programmes for teachers, in order to improve quality education for students.

The Indian stock market remains in positive territory, despite turning a bit volatile and paring some mid morning gains. At 36,105.02, the Sensex is up 140 points or 0.4% now. The Nifty50 is up 47 points or 0.43% at 11,074.70.

