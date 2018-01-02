logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Novo Nordisk FY17 Profit Up 1%; Board Proposes Helge Lund As Chairman

Denmark-based healthcare company Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) reported that its net profit for fiscal year 2017 increased by 1 percent to 38.13 billion Danish kroner from 37.93 billion kroner last year. Earnings per share increased 3 percent to 15.39 kroner from 14.96 kroner a year ago.

Operating profit edged up to 48.97 billion kroner from 48.43 billion kroner in the prior year. Operating profit increased by 1 percent reported in Danish kroner and by 5 percent in local currencies.

However, net sales for the year edged down to 111.70 billion kroner from 111.78 billion kroner a year ago. Sales rose 2 percent in local currencies.

Novo Nordisk said that Chairman of the Board of Directors Göran Ando has decided not to seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting in March 2018. The board has proposed current member of the board Helge Lund to be elected as chairman.

As per 15 February 2018, Karsten Munk Knudsen, currently senior vice president of Corporate Finance, will succeed Jesper Brandgaard as chief financial officer. Brandgaard will continue as executive vice president responsible for Biopharm and Legal Affairs.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2018, Novo Nordisk forecast sales growth of 2 percent to 5 percent measured in local currencies and operating profit growth of 1 percent to 5 precent.

Sales growth for the year reported in Danish kroner is expected to be 7 percentage points lower than in local currencies, reflecting the significant depreciation of the U.S. dollar and related currencies versus the Danish krone. Likewise, reported operating profit growth is expected to be 10 percentage points lower.

At the AGM on 22 March 2018, Novo Nordisk's board will propose a final dividend of 4.85 kroner for 2017 per share of 0.20 Kroner. The expected total dividend for 2017 of 7.85 kroner per share, of which 3.00 kroner per share was paid as interim dividend in August 2017, corresponds to an increase of 3 percent compared to 2016.

In addition, the board intends to initiate a new 12-month share repurchase program of up to 14 billion kroner.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Microsoft Q2 Tops Wall Street - Update
Software giant Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Wednesday reported a loss for the second quarter, hurt largely by a hefty tax charge related to the recent U.S. tax changes. Nevertheless, second-quarter adjusted earnings trumped analysts' estimates as did revenues, driven largely by strong growth in cloud business. Redmond,...
Facebook Q4 Profit Rises - Update
Facebook Inc. (FB), Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter profit that surged from a year ago, as the social networking giant's ad revenues continues soar. Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's fourth-quarter profit surged to $4.27 billion or $1.44 per share from $3.57 billion or $1.21 per share last...
What Happened To Missing Quicksilver Boss?
Pierre Agnes', CEO of surfwear brand Quiksilver, boat was found washed ashore on France's Atlantic coast. French authorities have reportedly sent three helicopters and two boats in search for Agnes off the southwest coast of France after his boat was found empty. Agence-France Presse reported that...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap