Intermediate Capital Says Q3 Trading In Line With View; Total AUM Up 1%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) reported that its total assets under management or AUM rose 1 percent over the three months to 31 December 2017 to 27.4 billion euros. The company added that third quarter trading is in line with its expectations.

Third party fee earning AUM increased 7 percent to 19.9 billion euros.

The company noted that strategic momentum supported the fundraising target being increased from an average of 4.0 billion euros to 6.0 billion euros per annum on a three year rolling basis, and the fund management company operating margin target being increased from above 40 percent to above 43 percent.

Inflows in the third quarter were 0.6 billion euros and in line with expectations following the record levels of inflows in the first half of the financial year. Year to date inflows amounted to 6.3 billion euros.

The company said its balance sheet remains well funded with available cash and unutilised bank lines of 616.5 million pounds at 31 December 2017 (30 September 2017: 627.0 million pounds).

The refinancing of the Group's undrawn committed bank facilities, some of which mature in mid-2018, is underway and is expected to be completed ahead of their maturity.

Benoit Durteste, CEO of Intermediate Capital said, "I am delighted that the ongoing success of building specialist asset management strategies and the strength of our client relationships allow us to increase our fundraising target and fund management company operating margin target."

