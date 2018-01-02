3i Group Reports NAV Per Share Of 701p At 31 December 2017 - Quick Facts

3i Group PLC (III.L), a private equity and venture capital company, reported that its NAV per share was 701 pence and total return was 19.4 percent for the nine months to 31 December 2017.

Private equity cash realisations were 389 million pounds in the nine months to 31 December 2017.

The company completed two add-on investments in Cirtec Medical and Ponroy Santé, taking its year-to-date private equity cash investment to 585 million pounds.

Simon Borrows, Chief Executive, said, "This was another positive quarter for 3i. Action's expansion continued with the opening of 244 new stores in 2017, including six pilot stores in Poland. We announced the realisation of one of our 2013-2016 investments, ATESTEO, at an excellent money multiple of 4.4x."

