RPC Group Q3 Revenues Up 31%, Says Profitability In Line With Expectations

RPC Group Plc (RPC.L), a plastic products design and engineering company, reported a 31 percent year-over-year increase in revenues for the third quarter.

For the third quarter ended 31 December 2017, RPC Group's revenue grew to 898 million pounds, and benefited from acquisitions, polymer price tailwinds and organic growth of over 4 percent. As at the end of the third quarter the year to date organic growth rate was 2.6 percent.

The company noted that its profitability, before and after exceptional items, was in line with management expectations and grew significantly versus the prior year, aided by organic growth and the further realization of synergies which offset an adverse polymer time lag impact.

RPC Group noted that as Europe's leading recycler of polyethylene film, it recognizes the importance of recent announcements to reduce plastic waste and promote the recycling of plastics across Europe. The company added that it will continue to work directly with the policy makers and industry bodies to best achieve these aims.

RPC Group added that the Remuneration committee is reviewing the performance metrics within both the annual bonus and long-term incentive plan with a view to clarifying and further emphasizing returns on capital and cash flow generation. The company will confirm the outcome of this limited review at the Group's full year results on 6 June 2018.

Further, RPC Group noted that the recent tax reform in the U.S., which will reduce the federal corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, is applicable from 1 January 2018.

For the year to 31 March 2018, the company currently expects that the U.S. reforms will have a small positive impact on the Group's adjusted effective tax rate, with a one-off non-cash tax credit of about 10 million pounds resulting from the revaluation of U.S. related deferred tax assets and liabilities.

For the year to 31 March 2019, RPC Group expects that the changes will reduce the Group's adjusted effective tax rate by approximately 1 percent, based on the existing mix of profits.

