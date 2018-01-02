Sol-Gel Tech - A New Face

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage dermatology company, is all set to debut on the Nasdaq Global Market on February 1, 2018, under symbol "SLGL", offering its shares at a price of $12.00 each.

The Ness Ziona, Israel-based Company's lead topical product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, and TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, all of which have successfully completed phase II trials.

Subject to an End of phase II meeting to be scheduled with the FDA, two pivotal phase III trials for TWIN in the United States are planned for initiation in the second half of 2018, with top-line data expected in 2019. A pivotal phase III program for SIRS-T in the United States is also planned for 2020, with top-line data expected in 2021.

The Company expects to commence two pivotal phase III trials for VERED in the United States in the first half of 2018 and report top-line data from these trials in 2019.

In addition to the branded drug candidates, the Company is developing a portfolio of six generic topical dermatological products. Three of the generic product candidates are being developed in collaboration with Perrigo UK Finco Limited Partnership.

Sol-Gel's advanced generic product candidate is Ivermectin cream, 1%, for the treatment of inflammatory lesions associated with rosacea, developed in collaboration with Perrigo. Ivermectin cream, 1%, is a generic version of Galderma Laboratories' Soolantra cream.

An abbreviated new drug application, or ANDA, seeking approval for Ivermectin cream, 1%, was submitted by Perrigo last March. Following the submission of the ANDA, Galderma sued Perrigo in July 2017, asserting patents listed in the Orange Book for Soolantra.

As recently as January 30, 2018, the FDA greenlighted Sol-Gel/Perrigo's generic version of Soolantra (ivermectin) cream, 1%. But it is a tentative approval as Perrigo remains involved in a patent litigation, wherein Galderma has asserted its patents.

In the U.S., about 60 million people have acne, and roughly 16 million people are affected by rosacea.

The two indications, which Sol-Gel is working to tackle, offer tremendous opportunities. Will the Company be able to make a mark with its topical drugs and garner investor interest? We need to wait and see.

The closing of the Sol-Gel IPO is expected to occur on or about February 5, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds from the offering are estimated to be approximately $54.0 million, or about $62.4 million if the underwriters exercise their overallotment option.

