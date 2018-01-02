Swiss Retail Sales Rise For Second Month

Swiss retail sales rose for a second straight month in December, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.

Retail sales rose a calendar adjusted 0.6 percent year-on-year after a 0.3 percent increase in the previous month. In October, sales fell 2.3 percent.

Excluding fuel, retail sales increased 0.7 percent in December, marking the first gain in three months.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in December following a 1.5 percent gain in the previous month. Excluding fuel, retail sales decreased 0.9 percent after a 1.3 percent gain in November.

by RTT Staff Writer

