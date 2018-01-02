Hong Kong Retail Sales Growth Slows More Than Expected

Hong Kong retail sales growth eased more-than-expected in December, yet maintained a robust pace of expansion, preliminary data from the Census and Statistics Department showed Thursday.

The volume of retail sales increased a price adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year after a revised 7 percent gain in November. Economists had expected 6 percent growth.

The value of retail sales rose 5.8 percent following a 7.6 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected 6.7 percent gain.

For 2017 as a whole, retail sales resumed modest growth, increasing 1.9 percent in volume and 2.2 percent in value, having declined on an annual basis since 2014.

A Hong Kong government spokesman said the solid growth momentum in retail sales reflect the upbeat consumption sentiment amid favorable employment and income conditions.

The continued revival of inbound tourism also helped, he added.

The near-term outlook for the retail trade stays positive, given the more sanguine economic situation and improving inbound tourism, the spokesman said.

