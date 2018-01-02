European Shares Snap Three-day Losing Streak

European stocks rose slightly to snap a three-day losing streak on Thursday, with banks leading the surge after the U.S. Federal Reserve left its key rate unchanged, as widely expected, but set the stage for a rate hike at its next meeting in March.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.6 percent at 397.69 in opening deals after three days of losses.

The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.

Banks Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Barclays were up 1-2 percent.

German software group Software AG rallied 2.2 percent after appointing Sanjay Brahmawar as its new CEO.

Volkswagen rose more than 2 percent after the automaker said it would stop testing its products on animals.

Nokia jumped 7 percent as it reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on the back of a one-off patent payment from China's biggest smartphone maker.

Dassault Systemes soared 7.6 percent after the company posted double-digit growth in its new licenses revenue for the full-year.

GKN rose about 1 percent in London. Melrose Industries said it would not pursue a "hasty separation" of the U.K. engineering group's automotive and aerospace divisions.

British mobile operator Vodafone Group lost 0.9 percent after a disappointing earnings update.

German automaker Daimler lost 1 percent. The company warned that its 2018 earnings growth would be dampened by spending on new technologies.

Insulin maker Novo Nordisk fell 4.4 percent after its fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations.

In economic releases, U.K. house price inflation accelerated to its highest level in 10 months in January, defying expectations for a slowdown, results of a survey by the Nationwide Building Society showed.

The house price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year after a 2.6 percent increase in December. Economists had expected 2.5 percent gain.

IHS Markit's January final manufacturing PMI for the euro zone came in at 59.6, matching the preliminary reading but below December's 60.6.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News