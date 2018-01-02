Nokia Posts Q4 Loss On US Tax Charge; Sees Higher Earnings In 2020; Stock Climbs

Finland-based Nokia corp. (NOK) reported Thursday a loss in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's profit, hurt mainly by charges related to US tax changes, while operating margin improved. Looking ahead, the company projects lower profit in fiscal 2018, but higher profit in fiscal 2010. The company also lifted its dividend. In Finland, Nokia shares were gaining around 9 percent.

For the fourth quarter, loss attributable to the equity holders of the parent was 384 million euros, compared to profit of 659 million euros in the previous year. Loss per share was 0.07 euros, compared to earnings per share of 0.11 in the prior year. The latest-quarter result was adversely affected by approximately 0.13 euros per share due to re-measurement of deferred tax assets following the change in tax rates, primarily in the United States.

Adjusted attributable profit was 709 million euros or 0.13 euros per share, compared to 672 million euros or 0.12 euros per share in the prior year.

Operating margin improved to 6.3% from 4.8% last year. Non-IFRS operating margin was 15.1%, compared to 14% last year, with resilience in Nokia's Networks and strong performance in Nokia Technologies.

Reported net sales were 6.65 billion euros, compared to 6.66 billion euros in the previous year. Non-IFRS net sales for the quarter were 6.67 billion euros, compared to 6.73 billion euros in the previous year.

On a constant currency basis, reported net sales increased 6% and non-IFRS net sales increased 5%, with 2% growth in Nokia's Networks business and 80% growth in Nokia Technologies.

For fiscal 2018, Nokia targets a non-IFRS earnings per share of 0.23 euros to 0.27 euros. This is compared to adjusted earnings per share of 0.33 euro per share in fiscal 2017.

Non-IFRS operating margin would be 9-11% for the full year 2018.

For the full-year 2020, the company expects earnings per share of 0.37 euros to 0.42 euros and non-IFRS operating margin in the range of 12-16%.

The 2020 outlook reflects improved results in Nokia's Networks business, which are expected mainly from improved scale, as commercial 5G network deployments are expected to begin in 2019 and increase in 2020. The company also expects improved results from Nokia Technologies, which are expected mainly from new patent licensing agreements with smartphone vendors, automotive companies and consumer electronics companies.

Nokia's Board of Directors will propose a dividend of 0.19 euros per share for 2017, compared to 0.17 euros per share paid in 2016.

Nokia's Board of Directors is committed to proposing a growing dividend, including for 2018.

In Finland, Nokia shares were trading at 4.21 euros, up 8.59 percent.

