logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Cigna Issues Upbeat FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, health insurer Cigna Corp. (CI) forecast earnings and revenue growth for fiscal 2018 above analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2018, the company forecast adjusted income from operations in a range of $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion, or $12.40 to $12.90 per share and revenues to grow 7 percent to 8 percent, with projected growth of 300,000 to 500,000 global medical customers.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $12.20 per share for the year on revenue growth of 6.5 percent, to $43.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Toyota Prius, Lexus Owners Suffer Airbag Recall
Toyota Motor North America has announced a voluntary recall of about 49,000 Toyota and Lexus cars to fix its faulty airbags. The company is recalling 2016 Prius and Lexus RX vehicles and 2015 - 2016 Lexus NX vehicles. According to the company, the recalled vehicles have air bag systems where an...
Bon-Ton Closing 42 Additional Stores
Department store chain Bon-Ton, Thursday announced the 42 locations that will be closed as part of its previously announced store rationalization program. The closing stores will include locations under all of the company's nameplates. The stores set to close are under Carson's, Younkers and Herberger's...
Time Warner Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 9%
Time Warner Inc. (TWX) reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.66 compared to $1.25, prior year. Adjusted EPS in the current year quarter included a tax provision benefit of $1.06 related to the U.S. tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap