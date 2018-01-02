Cigna Issues Upbeat FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, insurer Cigna Corp. (CI) forecast earnings and revenue growth for fiscal 2018 above analysts' expectations.

For fiscal 2018, the company forecast adjusted income from operations in a range of $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion, or $12.40 to $12.90 per share and revenues to grow 7 percent to 8 percent, with projected growth of 300,000 to 500,000 global medical customers.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $12.20 per share for the year on revenue growth of 6.5 percent, to $43.92 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

by RTT Staff Writer

