South Africa's Factory Sector Contracts Slightly In January

South Africa's manufacturing activity contracted marginally at the start of the year, survey data from the Bureau of Economic Research showed Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted Abasa Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 49.9 in January from 44.9 in December. Economists had expected the index to rise to 47.2.

This was the best reading since May 2017. However, any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

