US Shares To Open Flat To Slightly Higher

U.S. stocks may witness largely positive momentum in opening deals on Thursday, a day after the Federal Reserve sounded an upbeat tone on the economic and the labor market.

Growth in China's manufacturing sector held steady in January, a private survey showed today and the Eurozone manufacturing sector made a strong start to 2018, helping boost investor optimism about economic and earnings growth.

Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to reports on weekly jobless claims, labor productivity, manufacturing activity and construction spending.

In corporate news, Faecbook reported better-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter and Microsoft's quarterly sales beat Wall Street's expectations, while eBay posted a loss for the holiday quarter. AT&T and Qualcomm also posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Alibaba, DowDuPont, Hershey, MasterCard, Time Warner and UPS are among the prominent companies unveiling their quarterly results before the start of trading today.

Boeing Co. has received a $6.56 billion contract to continue managing the U.S. missile defense system intended to stop North Korean or Iranian intercontinental ballistic missiles, the U.S Defense Department said.

Asian stocks ended mixed today while European rose after three days of losses, led higher by banks. The dollar index traded higher while oil held steady on data showing a sizable decline in U.S. stocks of gasoline and distillate supplies.

