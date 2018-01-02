Iceland Jobless Rate Rises In Q4

Iceland's unemployment rate increased in the three months ended December, after falling in the third quarter, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Thursday.

The jobless rate climbed to 2.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.2 percent in the previous quarter.

In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 2.5 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

