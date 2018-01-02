logo
Quick Facts
Plus   Neg
Share
Email
Comment

Idexx Laboratories Raises FY18 Outlook - Quick Facts

While reporting its fourth-quarter financial results today, Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX) raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2018, citing a revenue benefit from the implementation of a new reveneue standard, the ASU 2014-09 or Revenue from Contracts with Customers, among other things.

Accordingly, for fiscal 2018, Idexx Laboratories now forecasts earnings per share of $4.04 to $4.18 per share, an increase of $0.55 from the midpoint of prior guidance to $4.04 - $4.18.

The revised outlook represents targeted growth of 37 percent to 42 percent on a reported basis, and 29 percent to 33 percent on a comparable constant currency basis.

The company raised its 2018 revenue outlook by $65 million to a range of $2.205 billion to $2.245 billion, or reported growth of 12 percent to 14 percent.

The revenue outlook reflects the company's strong 2017 performance, an estimated $10 million benefit from the New Revenue Standard, and an estimated $35 million benefit related to updated assumptions for foreign exchange rates.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $3.76 per share for the year on revenues of $2.16 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Quick Facts

Editors Pick
Toyota Prius, Lexus Owners Suffer Airbag Recall
Toyota Motor North America has announced a voluntary recall of about 49,000 Toyota and Lexus cars to fix its faulty airbags. The company is recalling 2016 Prius and Lexus RX vehicles and 2015 - 2016 Lexus NX vehicles. According to the company, the recalled vehicles have air bag systems where an...
Bon-Ton Closing 42 Additional Stores
Department store chain Bon-Ton, Thursday announced the 42 locations that will be closed as part of its previously announced store rationalization program. The closing stores will include locations under all of the company's nameplates. The stores set to close are under Carson's, Younkers and Herberger's...
Time Warner Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Revenues Up 9%
Time Warner Inc. (TWX) reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.66 compared to $1.25, prior year. Adjusted EPS in the current year quarter included a tax provision benefit of $1.06 related to the U.S. tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017. On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters...
comments powered by Disqus
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2018 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Privacy   |   Feedback   |   Sitemap