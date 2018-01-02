logo
AutoNation Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) on Thursday reported an increase in profit for the fourth quarter from last year on higher revenues, a benefit due to the recent tax reform bill and a gain related to business/property divestitures.

The company's fourth-quarter net income rose to $151.3 million or $1.64 per share from $115.3 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago period.

The latest quarter's earnings from continuing operations included a benefit of $0.45 per share from the recent tax reform bill and a net gain of $0.17 per share related to business/property divestitures.

Total revenue for the quarter grew 4 percent to $5.68 billion from $5.48 billion a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $0.92 per share for the quarter on revenues of $5.5 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Same store revenue for the quarter totaled $5.6 billion, up 4 percent from $5.4 billion in the year-ago period.

