Sberbank To Trade Cryptocurrencies Overseas To Bypass Russian Rules

Russia's Sberbank has announced plans to start trading cryptocurrencies abroad to bypass the country's regulations.

Russia's domestic rules do not recognize digital currencies such as Bitcoin as a means of payment.

The state-owned bank is looking at trading pairs of the most liquid and well-known cryptocurrencies, the bank's Head of Global Markets Andrey Shemetov said at a news conference.

The bank initially plans to offer crypto trading to customers in Switzerland.

Sberbank, which is one of the largest banks in Russia, has a Swiss subsidiary, Sberbank (Switzerland) AG, headquartered in Zurich.

"In Russia, we cannot trade [cryptocurrency], but we want to satisfy the interests of clients, and we believe that we must have access to a wide range of products," Shematov told reporters.

"We completely build the trading infrastructure so that we can open our own positions and give customers service, that is, buy and sell for clients," he added.

Sberbank last month had announced a blockchain laboratory to develop and test blockchain-based solutions.

Shematov did not disclose when the trading will start.

In the first phase, the product will be available only to legal entities.

The bank does not intend to provide the crypto trading services to a large number of customers because "The product is very risky, the volatility is very high," Shemetov noted.

The bank's Chairman Herman Gref had last month batted against banning cryptocurrencies, which, according to him, is "a wonderful new which has not yet been fully captured and studied."

by RTT Staff Writer

