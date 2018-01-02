Stocks May Move Back To The Downside In Early Trading - U.S. Commentary

Following the modest rebound seen in the previous session, stocks may move back to the downside in early trading on Thursday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a lower open for the , with the Dow futures down by 151 points.

The futures saw further downside following the release of a report from the Labor Department showing a sharp jump in labor costs in the fourth quarter.

The Labor Department said unit labor costs spiked by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected costs to climb by 0.8 percent.

The data may raise concerns about the outlook for interest rates after the Federal Reserve predicted inflation would move up this year and stabilize around its 2 percent objective over the medium term.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, but slightly more hawkish comments reinforced expectations the central bank will raise rates at its next meeting in March.

The Labor Department report also said labor productivity edged down by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 2.7 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to climb by 1.0 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The ISM's purchasing managers index is expected to dip to 58.8 in January from 59.3 in December, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth in the manufacturing sector.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of December. Construction spending is expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

Nonetheless, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of the Labor Department's more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Among individual stocks, Shares of PayPal (PYPL) are moving sharply lower in pre-market trading after the online payment company reported better than expected fourth quarter results but provided disappointing guidance for the current quarter.

Software giant Microsoft (MSFT) is also seeing pre-market weakness despite reporting fiscal second quarter results that beat analyst estimates. Results for the quarter included a $13.8 billion charge related to U.S. tax reform.

On the other hand, shares of Facebook (FB) are moving notably higher in pre-market trading after the social media giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results.

Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after failing to sustain an early move to the upside. The major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line before closing modestly higher.

The major averages finished the session in positive territory after closing lower for two straight days. The Dow rose 72.50 points or 0.3 percent to 26,149.39, the Nasdaq inched up 9.00 points or 0.1 percent to 7,411.48 and the S&P 500 crept up 1.38 points or 0.1 percent to 2,823.81.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are advancing $0.60 to $65.33 a barrel after rising $0.23 to $64.73 a barrel on Wednesday. An ounce of gold is trading at $1,342.50, down $0.70 compared to the previous session's close of $1,343.10. On Wednesday, gold climbed $3.10.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.40 yen compared to the 109.19 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Wednesday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.2453 compared to yesterday's $1.2414.

