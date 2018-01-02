Stocks Showing A Lack Of Direction In Morning Trading - U.S. Commentary

After initially moving to the downside, stocks have shown a lack of direction over the course of morning trading on Thursday. The major averages have recently been bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Nasdaq is up 6.90 points or 0.1 percent at 7,418.39, the Dow is down 54.76 points or 0.2 percent at 26,094.63 and the S&P 500 is down 2.85 points or 0.1 percent at 2,820.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street comes as traders seem reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after climbing by 148,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Earnings reports due after the close of trading from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) may also keeping traders on the sidelines.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs.

The report said labor productivity edged down by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 2.7 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to climb by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs spiked by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in the third quarter. Labor costs were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 59.1 in January from 59.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 58.8.

Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, although notable weakness is visible among chemical stocks. The Dow Jones Chemicals Index has fallen by 1.4 percent to its lowest intraday level in almost a month.

DowDuPont (DWDP) has moved to the downside despite reporting fourth quarter results that beat forecasts and raising its estimate for cost savings from the Dow-DuPont merger.

Utilities and commercial real estate stocks have also moved lower amid concerns about higher interest rates, while oil service stocks have moved significantly higher.

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has slumped by 1.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.3 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.1 basis points at 2.731 percent.

