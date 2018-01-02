Major Averages Climb Into Positive Territory - U.S. Commentary

Stocks have moved higher over the course of the trading day on Thursday after showing a lack of direction earlier in the session. The major averages have all climbed into positive territory, although buying interest remains somewhat subdued.

Currently, the major averages are holding on to gains. The Dow is up 117.99 points or 0.5 percent at 26,267.38, the Nasdaq is up 14.16 points or 0.2 percent at 7,425.64 and the S&P 500 is up 9.75 points or 0.4 percent at 2,833.56.

The choppy trading seen earlier in the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after climbing by 148,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Earnings reports due after the close of trading from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) may have kept traders on the sidelines.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs.

The report said labor productivity edged down by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 2.7 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to climb by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs spiked by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in the third quarter. Labor costs were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a slight slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 59.1 in January from 59.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 58.8.

Sector News

Trucking stocks have moved notably higher over the course of the session, driving the Dow Jones Trucking Index up by 1.2 percent. The advance by the index comes after it closed lower for three consecutive sessions.

Landstar (LSTR) is leading the trucking sector higher after reporting fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines.

Oil service stocks are also seeing strength on the day but well have pulled back well off their highs of the session. The Philadelphia Oil Service Index is currently up by 1 percent amid an increase by the price of crude oil.

On the other hand, commercial real estate stocks are seeing considerable weakness due to concerns about the impact of higher interest rates. Reflecting the weakness in the sector, the Morgan Stanley REIT Index is down by 1 percent.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries have moved lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 3 basis points at 2.750 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

