European Markets Extend Losing Streak

The majority of the European ended Thursday's session in the red, extending their recent losing streak to 4 sessions. The markets got off to a positive start this morning, as investors had their first opportunity to react to yesterday's announcement from the Federal Reserve. However, the markets quickly began to pared their gains and slipped into negative territory by midday.

The continued rise in global bond yields was partly responsible for the reversal. Riskier investments like equities become less appealing as bond yields rise.

The Euro and the British pound also strengthened further against the dollar, applying additional pressure to shares of European exporters.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.49 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone blue chip stocks decreased 0.88 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.94 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 1.41 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.50 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.57 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.48 percent.

In Frankfurt, Software AG rallied 2.89 percent after appointing Sanjay Brahmawar as its new CEO.

Volkswagen slid 0.34 percent after the automaker said it would stop testing its products on animals.

Daimler lost 2.16 percent. The company warned that its 2018 earnings growth would be dampened by spending on new technologies.

In Paris, Dassault Systemes soared 6.59 percent after the company posted double-digit growth in its new licenses revenue for the full-year.

In London, GKN rose 0.17 percent. Melrose Industries said it would not pursue a "hasty separation" of the U.K. engineering group's automotive and aerospace divisions.

Mobile operator Vodafone Group lost 4.54 percent after a disappointing earnings update.

Insulin maker Novo Nordisk fell 6.99 percent in Copenhagen after its fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations.

Nokia jumped 11.71 percent in Helsinki after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profits on the back of a one-off patent payment from China's biggest smartphone maker.

Eurozone manufacturing activity expanded markedly at the start of the year, driven by solid expansions of both production and new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. The final factory Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to a three-month low of 59.6 in January from December's record high of 60.6.

UK manufacturing logged further easing at the start of 2018, falling to its lowest level since June last year, but sustained its robust momentum. The IHS Markit/CIPS Purchasing Managers' Index for the manufacturing sector fell to 55.3 from 56.2 in December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday. Economists had predicted a score of 56.5.

UK house price inflation accelerated to its highest level in 10 months in January, defying expectations for a slowing, results of a survey showed Thursday. The house price index rose 3.2 percent year-on-year after a 2.6 percent increase in December, results of the survey by the Nationwide Building Society showed. Economists had expected 2.5 percent gain.

The manufacturing sector in China continued to expand in January, and at a steady pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Thursday with a Manufacturing PMI score of 51.5. That was in line with expectations and unchanged from the December reading.

With the release of the more closely watched monthly jobs report looming, the Labor Department released a report on Thursday unexpectedly showing a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000 from the 233,000 originally reported for the previous week.

A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in U.S. labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs. The report said labor productivity edged down by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 2.7 percent in the third quarter.

Economists had expected productivity to climb by 1.0 percent compared to the 3.0 percent jump that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs spiked by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in the third quarter.

Labor costs were expected to increase by 0.8 percent compared to the 0.2 percent dip that had been reported for the previous quarter.

Growth in U.S. manufacturing activity saw a modest slowdown in the month of January, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 59.1 in January from 59.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 58.8.

Construction spending in the U.S. climbed to a new record high in the month of December, the Commerce Department revealed in a report on Thursday.

The Commerce Department said construction spending increased by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $1.253 million in December after climbing by 0.6 percent to a revised $1.245 billion in November. Economists had expected construction spending to rise by 0.4 percent.

