Major Averages Close Mixed Following Choppy Trading Day - U.S. Commentary

Following the modest rebound seen in the previous session, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday. The major averages spent much of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line.

Eventually, the major averages ended the session mixed. While the Dow inched up 37.32 points or 0.1 percent to 26,186.71, the Nasdaq fell 25.62 points or 0.4 percent to 7,385.86 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.83 points or 0.1 percent to 2,821.98.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Employment is expected to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after climbing by 148,000 jobs in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 4.1 percent.

Earnings reports due after the close of trading from Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) may also have kept traders on the sidelines.

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Labor Department unexpectedly showed a modest decrease in labor productivity in the fourth quarter, although the report also showed a sharp jump in labor costs.

The report said labor productivity edged down by 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter after surging up by a revised 2.7 percent in the third quarter. Economists had expected productivity to climb by 1.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said unit labor costs spiked by 2.0 percent in the fourth quarter after slipping by a revised 0.1 percent in the third quarter. Labor costs were expected to increase by 0.8 percent.

A separate report from the Labor Department showed a slight drop in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits in the week ended January 27th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 230,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 231,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 238,000.

The Institute for Supply Management also released a report showing a modest slowdown in the pace of growth in manufacturing activity in the month of January.

The ISM said its purchasing managers index edged down to 59.1 in January from 59.3 in December, although a reading above 50 still indicates growth in the manufacturing sector. Economists had expected the index to dip to 58.8.

Sector News

Commercial real estate stocks showed a significant move to the downside on the day, resulting in a 2.2 percent slump by the Morgan Stanley REIT Index. With the drop, the index ended the session at its lowest closing level in over a year.

The weakness in the commercial real estate sector likely reflected concerns about the impact of higher interest rates.

Considerable weakness also emerged among retail stocks, as reflected by the 1.7 percent loss posted by the Dow Jones Retail Index.

Alibaba (BABA) posted a steep loss after the China-based online retail giant reported fiscal third quarter earnings that missed expectations.

Utilities and chemical stocks also moved notably lower, while substantial strength was visible among oil service and brokerage stocks.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.7 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index dropped by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped by 1.4 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

In the bond market, treasuries moved notably lower after ending the previous session roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, advanced by 5.3 basis points to 2.773 percent.

Looking Ahead

The monthly jobs report is likely to be in focus on Friday, overshadowing separate reports on consumer sentiment and factory orders.

In addition to the companies mentioned above, GoPro (GPRO), Mattel (MAT), and Visa (V) are also among the companies releasing their quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Clorox (CLX), Merck (MRK), and Sony (SNE) are also among the companies due to report their results before the start of trading on Friday.

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

