TELECOM ARGENTINA: Investments From 2018 To 2020 Will Reach US$ 5 Billion

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Telecom Argentina plans to invest US$ 5 billion from 2018 to 2020 in technological and innovative projects in the country. To finance the investment plan, Telecom reported that it would use various financial instruments available.

The company, which recently merged with Cablevisión, reported that in 2018 alone it would invest US$ 1.3 billion in expanding the connectivity infrastructure and communications services for the Internet, video, and voice to provide multiplay services.

Telecom's goal is "to develop better offers regarding speed, quality, innovation, value and technological reliability for all communication services in all devices," said the company.

Meanwhile, the plan for 2018 includes a 20% increase in the number of mobile antennas throughout the Argentinean territory. The acceleration in the growth of the mobile network will be given by the synergy between the Personal network, with the resources of the Nextel network and the Fibertel fiber optic.

by Agencia CMA Latam

