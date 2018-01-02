Australia Producer Price Data Due On Friday

Australia will on Friday see Q4 figures for producer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, producer prices were up 0.2 percent on quarter and 1.6 percent on year.

Japan will release January figures for monetary base; in December, the base jumped 11.2 percent on year.

Malaysia will see January results for its manufacturing PMI from Nikkei; in December, the index score was 49.9.

Thailand will provide January data for consumer and producer prices. In December, consumer prices were down 0.08 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year, while producer prices dipped 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.

