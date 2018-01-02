New Zealand Building Permits Tumble 9.6% In December

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 9.6 percent on month in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - coming in at 2,169.

That follows the 9.6 percent spike in November.

For houses only, the seasonally adjusted number fell 2.3 percent on month, marking the fifth consecutive fall.

Individually, permits were issued for 1,424 stand-alone houses, 330 townhouses, flats, and units, 240 apartment units and 175 retirement village units.

