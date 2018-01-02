BRAZIL: Industrial Output Increases For The Fourth Straight Month In December

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Brazilian industrial production rose 2.8% in December from a month before, accelerating from the previous months and beating market estimates of a 2% increase. It was the fourth monthly rise in the industrial output.

On a monthly basis, 20 of the 24 industrial sectors surveyed showed an output increase, primarily influenced by motor vehicles, trailers and bodies (+7.4%) and food products (+3.3%). At the negative end, the drop in pharmaceutical products (-12.1%)

were the main highlights.

Capital goods output remained stable in December, while semi-durable and non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.0%. The production of intermediate goods rose for the second consecutive month, by 1.7%, while durable consumer goods output increased by 5.9%.

On an annual comparison, the Brazilian industrial output increased in December for the eighth month in a row, at a 4.3% rate, also above market expectations (+3.3%).

As a result, the industry grew 4.9% in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared to the same period in the previous year, accumulating a 4.0% advance in the second half of last year and 2.5% in 2017 as a whole.

In the year-on-year comparison, 20 out of the 26 sectors surveyed showed positive results in production.

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.