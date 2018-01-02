VENEZUELA: Government Delegation Signs Progress Document In Opposition Talks

(Agencia CMA Latam) - Venezuela's government and opposition delegations signed an agreement confirming the advances previously reported after four days of talks in the Dominican Republic, said the state-owned news agency.

"The dialogue table has allowed us to land in a preliminary agreement between the parties that allowed us to sign an act where the elements of understanding between the Venezuelan right-wing and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela are contained," said the head of the government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, at the end of the day.

Rodríguez called on the international community to "respect and cooperate with the terms established in that pre-agreement" and "track the infinite longings for peace, tranquility, sovereignty, independence, which the people of Venezuela love so much."

by Agencia CMA Latam

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.