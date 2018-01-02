PERU: Annual Inflation Decelerates To Lowest Level Since May 2010

(Agencia CMA Latam) - The annual consumer price inflation in Peru increased by 1.25% in January, decelerating to the lowest level since May 2010, when yearly inflation reached 1.04%.

As a result, the Peruvian inflation remains near the bottom of the current target range of 1% to 3% set by the local central bank.

According to the country's statistics office, prices in Peru increased by 0.13% in January on a monthly basis.

The monthly increase tracked the price variation in groups such as Other Goods and Services (0.63%), Rental of Housing, Fuels, and Electricity (0.50%), and Food and Beverages (0.34%).

