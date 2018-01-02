Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Turns To Expansion In January - Nikkei

The manufacturing sector in Malaysia swung to expansion in January, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.5.

That's up from 49.9 in December, and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, despite easing slightly, input cost inflation remained sharp overall. Subsequently, firms raised their average selling prices to pass on higher cost burdens to customers.

There was also a renewed rise in new orders.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

