New Zealand Net Migration Falls In December

New Zealand's net migration declined in December from a year ago, figures from Statistics New Zealand showed Thursday.

In the year to December 31, net migration reached a new record high of 70,016, down from 70,588 in the same period of 2016.

Migrant arrivals numbered 131,600 and migrant departures totaled 61,600.

"Most migrants are non-New Zealand citizens," population statistics senior manager, Peter Dolan, said.

"While arrivals of non-New Zealand citizen migrants increased to 99,300 in the past 12 months, there was also an increase in those leaving the country after migrating here in the past."

by RTT Staff Writer

For comments and feedback: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.