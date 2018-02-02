Australia's Brisbane Airport To Soon Accept Cryptocurrecnies

Australia's Brisbane airport joined with companies around the world to give legality for cryptocurrencies, even as regulators continue to take a cautious stand. The airport recently partnered with local start-up TravelbyBit to launch the world's first digital currency airport terminal.

As per the deal, decentralised blockchain-enabled payments could be made in shops, bars and restaurants on the premises of Australia's third busiest airport by aircraft movements.

In a statement, the company noted that travelers will soon be able to use TravelbyBit's cryptocurrency payment system, including Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, and other digital currencies. The selected shops include Botanist, Spoon, Windmill & Co., and Forte Espresso, as well as nine awpl stores and multiple News Travels across both terminals.

Roel Hellemons, the airport's general manager of strategic planning and development, said, "Many people around the world have made money investing in cryptocurrencies, and a lot of these people travel internationally. So it makes sense to offer a digital currency experience within our terminals. This is just the beginning for us, as we hope to expand the digital currency option across the ."

In digital currency payments, user's personal identity will be kept private, and will eliminate third-party interference, allowing for very low transaction fees, exchange rates, and transfer time.

TravelbyBit, which promotes itself as a digital currency expert, has built a network of merchants throughout Brisbane who take payments in digital currencies. It includes airport transport, luxury hotel accommodation and food and venue in Brisbane's Fortitude Valley, which has been rebranded by locals as 'Crypto Valley'.

More than 20 merchants in the area now take digital currency payments.

Currently, there are many well known firms across the world including Microsoft, Subway, and Lush and PayPal, who accept bitcoin as a means of payment.

In the recent past, bitcoin has taken a roller coaster ride, sliding in value. Bitcoin now stands at $8,674, after hitting around $20,000 in mid December 2017.

Ethereum is now priced at $931.67, and dash at $569.06 - all down in double-digits.

