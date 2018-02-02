Romania PPI Inflation Eases In December

Romania's producer price inflation eased in December after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.

The producer price index climbed 3.7 percent year-over-year in December, slower than November's 4.4 percent increase. The measure has been rising since December 2016.

Domestic market prices grew 3.0 percent annually in December and foreign market prices rose by 5.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices edged up 0.2 percent from November, when it increased by 0.5 percent.

