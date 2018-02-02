Hungary Trade Surplus Falls More Than Estimated

Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased more than initially estimated in November, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The trade surplus for November was revised down to EUR 713 million from EUR 718 million reported earlier.

In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 797 million.

Exports climbed 6.4 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 6.1 percent rise seen in the flash report. Imports surged 8.1 percent, revised up from 7.8 percent.

by RTT Staff Writer

Economic News

